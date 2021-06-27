Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,256,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $366.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

