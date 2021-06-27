Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,774 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.