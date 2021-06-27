Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Westlake Chemical worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

