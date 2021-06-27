Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $426,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after acquiring an additional 888,348 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,274,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,048,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,344,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.