QS Investors LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

