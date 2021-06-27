The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $650.24.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Truist upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

