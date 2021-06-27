Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by 72.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of -36.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

