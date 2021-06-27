UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $285.82 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

