Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in WestRock by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.81. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

