Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

