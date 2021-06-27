Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.