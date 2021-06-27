Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $110.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after buying an additional 172,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after purchasing an additional 538,330 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

