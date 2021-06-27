Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

