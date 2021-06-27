Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.
Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
