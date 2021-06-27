ChartEx One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,326.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $200,517.32 and $4,326.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00043693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00101583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00160784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,168.87 or 0.99769646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002863 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

