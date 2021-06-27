BitCore Achieves Market Cap of $5.85 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $85,689.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,245.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.08 or 0.05540841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.01369687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00383253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.10 or 0.00595875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00382443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006640 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038721 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

