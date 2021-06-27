QS Investors LLC Acquires 2,973 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.