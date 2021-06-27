Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,838 shares of company stock worth $19,867,750. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $139.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.