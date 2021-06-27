AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 284,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

