U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend by 44.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. U.S. Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

