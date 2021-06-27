Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.46-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.