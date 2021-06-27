Brokerages Set Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Target Price at $6.25

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

