Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $40.60

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GMAB stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

