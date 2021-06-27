Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKI opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

