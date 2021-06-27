Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,782 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

