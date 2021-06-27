Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Cut by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brighthouse Financial worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of BHF opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

