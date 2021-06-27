South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of NorthWestern worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

