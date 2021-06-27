South Dakota Investment Council Sells 160 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,446 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

LRCX stock opened at $630.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.98. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

