Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $34.68 Million Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 281,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,684,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $150.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

