Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 219,862 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,862 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $28,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASH opened at $176.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion and a PE ratio of -23.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,105,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,973,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

