Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 355,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after purchasing an additional 453,236 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,724,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

