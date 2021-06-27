PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 3,505 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of MRC Global worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

