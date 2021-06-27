SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 278.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,908 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 149,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 192,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,257,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 665,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,961 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

