McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 316.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $53,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $1,536,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

