Bytecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $134,551.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 184.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $205.03 million and $134,551.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00601145 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

