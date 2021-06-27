Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,172 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.