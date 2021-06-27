Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 5,421 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

