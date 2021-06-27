Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $230.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

