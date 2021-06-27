Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stake Lessened by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 59.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,207 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,807 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

