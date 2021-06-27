Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.