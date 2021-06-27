Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.53% of Nutrien worth $163,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

