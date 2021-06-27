Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,265 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 96.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 546,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 268,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.