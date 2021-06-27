Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $172.67 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,087,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.