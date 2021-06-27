Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,526,658 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921,693 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,526,658 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $176,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

