Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.65% of Freshpet worth $182,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 155.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 114.0% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,337,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

