Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,648,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 12.42% of Heron Therapeutics worth $205,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 250,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,379 shares of company stock worth $41,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

