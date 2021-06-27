Franklin Resources Inc. Has $210.22 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096,702 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $210,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

