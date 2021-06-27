Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.24 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

