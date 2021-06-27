5,750 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

