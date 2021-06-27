Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 979 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

