Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE GVA opened at $42.45 on Friday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

